Northwest Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Snapshot: 6-13 April 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH, in partnership with the Cash Working Group (CWG), conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 6-13 April 2020) by GOAL, REACH, People In Need, Violet, and Solidarités International.

The accompanying data from the month of April is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Coverage and data collection dates

This month, REACH and partners covered 32 subdistricts in northwest Syria for the Market Monitoring Exercise, including 2,019 individual shops. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and resulting market disruption, prices in the Market Monitoring dataset and output should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (6-13 of April). See pages 10 and 11 for COVID-19-related findings. Moreover, please note that border crossing status may have changed (as a result of COVID-19) since data collection.

Highest northwest SMEB cost recorded

In April 2020, the value of the regional SMEB reached 122,451 Syrian Pounds (SYP) / 101 United States Dollars (USD), increasing by 6% across comparable communities with consistent coverage since March (see Methodology) and re-setting the highest price recorded by the Market Monitoring Exercise in NWS. When aggregating all assessed communities during April, the total median regional SMEB was recorded at 122,068 SYP / 100 USD. While the SMEB continued to rise in SYP, in USD the SMEB value decreased from 107 to 100 USD in April due to the further depreciation of the SYP against the USD (see below).

Sharp depreciation of the SYP against the USD

During data collection in April in NWS, the regional median of the informal SYP/USD exchange rate continued to show an upward trend, increasing by 12% from 1,080 to 1,215 SYP against 1 USD this month. The continued financial crisis in Lebanon, international economic sanctions on Syria, and the coronavirus pandemic are reported as the main causes for the sharp depreciation of the SYP informal exchange rate.

Water trucking prices decreased

Recent OCHA findings showed that access to water and sanitation were within the main priority needs of IDP communities in NWS in April. The price of water trucking, used for both drinking water and hygiene purposes in NWS, decreased by 10% since March.

Price decreases may reflect OCHA findings reporting an increase in provision of water trucking by humanitarian organisations since the outbreak of COVID-19, which may have lead to a demand decrease. The falling cost of transport fuel could also have impacted the decrease in water trucking prices.

The price of bottled drinking water was monitored for the first time as part of the Market Monitoring Exercise and its regional median was recorded at 150 SYP per litre.