Northwest Syria Market Monitoring Exercise, Snapshot: 2nd-9th August 2021

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH - in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS) Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) - conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria. The exercise assesses the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cell phone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

The accompanying data is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community. See REACH Resource Centre for the August 2021 dataset.