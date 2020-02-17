Northwest Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 10-17 February 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH, in partnership with the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG), conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 10-17 February 2020) by CARE Shafak, GOAL, REACH, Ihsan, and Solidarités International (SI).

The accompanying data from the month of February is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Highest northwest SMEB cost recorded

This month, REACH and partners covered 30 sub-districts in northwest Syria for the Market Monitoring Exercise, including 1,922 individual shops. The SMEB cost increased by 6% from 106,563 Syrian Pounds (SYP) in January to 111,964 SYP in February 2020, resetting the highest price recorded for the fourth time in a row since November 2019. The SMEB cost in United States Dollar (USD) increased by 4% from 104 USD to 108 USD.

Continued depreciation of the SYP against the USD

The regional median of the informal USD/SYP exchange rate continued to show an upward trend, increasing by 2% from 1,024 to 1,043 SYP against 1 USD this month. This depreciation slowed down compared to previous months where it increased by 22% in January 2020 and by 23% in December 2019. This depreciation is likely due to the financial crisis in neighbouring Lebanon and international economic sanctions on Syria.

Fuel widely unavailable across region

KIs reported a paucity of different types of fuel. Conflict escalation in the northwest has affected access to several sub-districts within the district of Idleb, making it both difficult and expensive to import fuel. Markets in half of the assessed sub-districts reported unavailability of all types of transport fuels. High quality petrol and diesel were reportedly the least available transport fuels (reported unavailable in markets in 84% of assessed sub-districts), followed by manually-refined petrol and diesel (reported unavailable in markets in 57% of assessed sub-districts). The unavailability and inflation of transport fuel also has a major impact on prices of imported goods in the region. Manually refined kerosene—used for heaters and cooking fuel—was also reportedly unavailable in 77% of assessed sub-districts in February 2020. Recent Emergency Needs Tracking findings show that the most commonly reported needs of newly-arrived IDPs in both northern Aleppo and Idleb governorates were heating and cooking fuel. Continued high demands despite low availability may further drive up prices and lead to an increase in winterisation needs.

Price of bread greatly increased

The median prices of bread and flour increased by 30% and 14%, respectively, at the regional level. These increases are reportedly due to increase in demand from newly-arrived IDPs and the depreciation of the SYP. Field teams reported that bread is also largely imported from Turkey, purchased in USD or Turkish Lira, and then sold at higher prices in SYP to anticipate USD/SYP depreciation and cover losses. In the sub-district of Idleb, the median price of bread increased by 45%. Enumerators reported that a significant number of aid organisations that distribute bread and flour in the subdistrict of Idleb have left and moved towards northern Aleppo, anticipating the movement of IDPs. This may explain the significant increase of bread prices in Idleb sub-district