Northwest Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 8 -15 April 2019

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH, in partnership with the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG), conducts monthly market monitoring exercises throughout Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 8-15 April) by ACTED, CARE Shafak, Concern, GOAL, Ihsan, IRC, Mercy Corps, People in Need, REACH, SARD, Solidarités International, STC Shafak, Violet and Watan.

The accompanying dataset from the month of April is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Northwest: SMEB cost continues to rise

The SMEB cost increased by approximately 4% to 66,354 SYP (121 USD) in April 2019. The April 2019 SMEB cost is higher than last month and the highest observed since March 2018, when the SMEB had spiked (69,823 SYP) as a result of the Afrin offensive. The main drivers for the April 2019 increasing SMEB costs were the rising costs of both food and transportation fuel (see page 2).

Northeast: SMEB cost rises again, the highest since May 2017

The SMEB cost increased by approximately 5%, to 70,934 SYP (131 USD) in April 2019, making the SMEB cost this month the highest observed in a 22-month period (since May 2017; 72,703 SYP). The main drivers for increasing SMEB costs this month were the rising costs of non-food items, cooking fuel and transportation fuel (see page 12).

North: Syrian pound continues increasing rates

The USD/SYP exchange rate continues to increase.

In April 2019, the exchange rate rose by 2% to 536 Syrian pounds to the dollar. This has caused the USDdenominated SMEB cost in both the northeast and the northwest to increase slightly for this month. In addition, in April 2019, wholesalers reported their preference for the use of USD instead of SYP to avoid any loss due to fluctuating exchange rates.

North: Transportation fuel cost continues to rise

In April 2019, the average price of transportation fuel per litre increased by approximately 5% in assessed communities, from 153 SYP to 163 SYP in the Northeast, and 325 SYP to 338 SYP in the Northwest. The main driver of this large increase was reportedly related to the fuel shortage across WoS.

Northwest: Escalation of the conflict impacting prices

Since late January, the ongoing conflict in southern Idleb and northern Hama has continued to escalate, impacting civilians and increasing displacement towards safer areas in the northwest. Displacement movements have affected price trends as observed from the previous month, increasing prices in host areas and decreasing in areas seeing a departure of civilians (see page 3 for the SMEB one month & six months trend).