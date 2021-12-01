Northwest Syria: Integrated Market Monitoring Initiative (IMMI) Bulletin Quarter 3, 2021 - Price Monitoring for Agriculture Inputs and Food Items

Introduction

Prices are an overarching indicator that provides key information for many Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) activities. As an outcome of supply and demand forces, price monitoring can give a timely insight into many different drivers that influence the functioning of a market and that are relevant for food assistance and ago-based livelihood programming. The scope of this initiative is based on qualitative and quantitative data collection that is used to monitor the price, availability, and affordability of agriculture (crops and livestock) inputs and food commodities across the targeted geographical locations on seasonal basis. Monitoring prices and trends of the cost value of selected agricultural inputs and food items, provide evidence to inform the FSL Cluster, humanitarian partners/agency members in deciding on Cash Transfer Values for respective agricultural inputs/kits distributions over time and space to support crop and livestock farmers in improved agriculture production, the same way the standard food basket and survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB) values inform cash transfer values for Food assistance programming.