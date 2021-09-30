Syria
Northwest Syria - Increase in hostilities (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2021)
Airstrikes and shelling that have become an almost daily occurrence in Northwest Syria over the past months, have further increased in recent days in Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
135 civilians have been killed so far this year, the majority during the last four months. In addition, more than 60,000 people were displaced in the last two months in Northwest Syria that now hosts around 2.9 million displaced population.