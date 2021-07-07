Northwest Syria: FSL Cluster Fact Sheet #1 - What’s at Stake? - 06 July 2021

Since UN Security Council Resolution 2533 was renewed in July 2020, Food Security Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster partners delivered food assistance to 1.8M people in need (on monthly average) in Northwest Syria.

In May 2021, through the Cross-Border program, FSL partners achieved the following results in Northwest Syria: - 2.1M beneficiaries received food assistance (through in-kind, cash or voucher for food)

- 1.9M beneficiaries reached with bread or flour distribution

- 989.5K beneficiaries were reached by ready to eat rations, cooked meals, and one-off emergency food baskets,

- 681.5K beneficiaries were assisted through mixed food items.