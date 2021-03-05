Northwest Syria: Flooding Susceptibility and Preparedness Survey, March 2021

Overview

The following Flood Knowledge, Attitudes and Practices (KAP) survey aims to inform community engagement and communication about flood susceptibility and the associated hazards in Northwest Syria. Building on REACH's flood modeling and the North Dana – Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Camps and Informal Sites Flood Susceptibility and Flood Hazard Assessment from November 2020, this survey hopes to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the conditions in the proposed survey areas. In addition, it seeks to provide humanitarian actors critical information that could enable them to prepare for and respond to sudden bouts of rainfall that have already impacted and will most likely impact these areas in the future.

Context

Seasonal flash floods are a common occurence in Syria. Flooding generated by sudden and heavy rainfalls has exacerbated vulnerabilities already intensified by winter conditions and the ongoing conflict.

According to Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM) members, in March 2019, 7,292 tents were partially or likely severely damaged because of the seasonal floods in Northwest Syria.2 The rainfall continued through April and resulted in the further displacement of more than 40,000 IDPs in camps along the Syria Turkey border. Furthermore, in December 2019, floods obstructed roads and damaged or destroyed tents and other structures in at least 28 IDP camps in northern Syria.2 Flash flooding caused by sudden rainfall exceeding 30 centimeters has often caused displacement for thousands of households, and additional access challenges for humanitarian organisations.3 The REACH North Dana – IDP Camps and Informal Sites Flood Susceptibility and Flood Hazard Assessment (November 2020) predicted the following numbers of households as potentially exposed to flood hazards or flood depths exceeding 200mm: