29 Jul 2019

Northwest Syria - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jul 2019 View Original
  • Since the end of April, at least 400 people, including 90 children have been killed by airstrikes and shelling in northwest Syria. Many more have been injured and some 450,000 have been displaced.
  • The targeting of civilian infrastructure including hospitals and schools as well as humanitarian workers compound the suffering of civilians and is obstructing the provision of humanitarian assistance.
  • Additional humanitarian funding is needed to support the newly displaced.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.