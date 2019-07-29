Northwest Syria - Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 29 Jul 2019 — View Original
- Since the end of April, at least 400 people, including 90 children have been killed by airstrikes and shelling in northwest Syria. Many more have been injured and some 450,000 have been displaced.
- The targeting of civilian infrastructure including hospitals and schools as well as humanitarian workers compound the suffering of civilians and is obstructing the provision of humanitarian assistance.
- Additional humanitarian funding is needed to support the newly displaced.