Northwest Syria - Conditions in Communities of Return: Idleb, Aleppo, Hama (June 2020)
OVERVIEW
Intensification of conflict across southern Idleb and western Aleppo between December 2019 and March 2020 displaced nearly 1 million people to locations along the Syrian-Turkish border.1 The announcement of a ceasefire on 5 March temporarily halted hostilities and sparked the spontaneous return of some 200,000 people between 5 March and 12 June.2 During this period, families returned to their home communities as conditions in displacement had become increasingly dire due to the high cost of rent and the lack of livelihood opportunities, shelter, and humanitarian assistance. Moreover, families reportedly returned to protect their assets and to prepare for the harvest season. However, damaged infrastructure, a lack of basic services, the continued threat of renewed conflict, and rapidly deteriorating economic conditions place continued strain on families in communities of return.3 In response to the lack of information on the complex humanitarian context across locations experiencing returns, REACH conducted a multi-sectoral needs assessment to support operational actors in planning the humanitarian response.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Communities of return have been severely impacted by economic hardship, a volatile security situation, and heavily damaged infrastructure resulting from conflict. Findings indicate that the humanitarian context in communities receiving large numbers of returnees calls for the targeting of these locations with multi-sectoral assistance.
The conflict has damaged and destroyed vital infrastructure across communities of return. In over 70% of the assessed communities a proportion of households were reportedly living in shelters that were completely destroyed. The high levels of damage forced households to move in with relatives resulting in overcrowding (reported in 30% of communities). Repairs were reportedly hindered by the high costs of materials and services as well as by insecurity. Challenges were also reported for WASH and electricity infrastructure as water and electricity from the network were widely unavailable to households.
Reduced purchasing power was shown in the reported priority needs for households, resulting from a sharp increase in inflation and a parallel depreciation of the Syrian Pound (SYP) coupled with stagnant wages and limited employment opportunities. Food and livelihoods were the most commonly reported priority needs as families struggled to meet basic needs and afford essential food items. Bread and flour in particular were noted as priorities. Based on the reported daily wages and data collected by REACH’s Market Monitoring exercise, the average daily labourer would need to work approximately three months in order to earn the equivalent value of June's Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB). Relatedly, households in over half of communities were forced to rely on loans and remittances to meet their basic needs.
A lack of personal documentation, often lost as a result of the conflict, was the most commonly reported protection risk and was also cited as a key barrier to accessing humanitarian assistance and education. Moreover, without personal documentation, households reportedly are at increased risk of arrests and loss of property.
While the 5 March ceasefire is largely upholding, localised clashes as well as airstrikes around the M4 highway continued to pose a significant security threat to households residing in surrounding communities. The threat from airstrikes was reported in 40% of communities, while the threat from explosive hazards was reported in 20% of communities. The volatile security environment, which also includes an increase in crime and a rise in protests, reportedly resulted in severe psychological stress among families.