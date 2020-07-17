Northwest Syria - Conditions in Communities of Return: Idleb, Aleppo, Hama (June 2020)

OVERVIEW

Intensification of conflict across southern Idleb and western Aleppo between December 2019 and March 2020 displaced nearly 1 million people to locations along the Syrian-Turkish border.1 The announcement of a ceasefire on 5 March temporarily halted hostilities and sparked the spontaneous return of some 200,000 people between 5 March and 12 June.2 During this period, families returned to their home communities as conditions in displacement had become increasingly dire due to the high cost of rent and the lack of livelihood opportunities, shelter, and humanitarian assistance. Moreover, families reportedly returned to protect their assets and to prepare for the harvest season. However, damaged infrastructure, a lack of basic services, the continued threat of renewed conflict, and rapidly deteriorating economic conditions place continued strain on families in communities of return.3 In response to the lack of information on the complex humanitarian context across locations experiencing returns, REACH conducted a multi-sectoral needs assessment to support operational actors in planning the humanitarian response.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Communities of return have been severely impacted by economic hardship, a volatile security situation, and heavily damaged infrastructure resulting from conflict. Findings indicate that the humanitarian context in communities receiving large numbers of returnees calls for the targeting of these locations with multi-sectoral assistance.