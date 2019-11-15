Northern Syria Camps DYNAMO Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SECTION 01: METHODOLOGY

This section shows the methodology and tools used by the IMU to prepare this report. The IMU depended on 34 enumerators trained and specialized in data collection in camps. The process of producing this report was initiated in February 2019 and ended in June 2019. The working team faced various challenges and difficulties detailed in this section of the report. Further, through its field coordinators, AFAD (Republic of Turkey Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) facilitated the work of the IMU’s enumerators in data collection within the camps of Aleppo northern countryside. Whereas in Idleb countryside, there was no local entity coordinating the humanitarian action in camps, which hindered access to all camps there.

SECTION 02: GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE CAMPS

The number of camps in the current version of the DYNAMO report reached 320 camps within 14 sub-districts distributed in Aleppo and Idleb governorates. The tents constituted 69% of total shelters of IDPs within assessed camps, whereas the mud and the concrete rooms constituted 23%, and caravans or what is known as “prefabricated rooms” constituted 8%.

The study showed that 9% (1,629 rooms) of total rooms within assessed camps needed maintenance, 25% (14,578 tents) of total assessed tents needed maintenance, 29% (17,072 tents) of total assessed tents needed replacement, while 26% (1,675 caravans) of total assessed caravans needed maintenance. Moreover, the inclination of lands of only 56% of the total assessed camps was suitable for the establishment of camps, and only 70% of camps included paved or surfaced roads with gravel.

SECTION 03: DEMOGRAPHICS IN NORTHERN SYRIA CAMPS

The number of IDPs in assessed camps reached 410,230 IDPs comprising 74,723 displaced households. Females formed 52% of total IDPs within the camps, 780 households without shelter were found within 18 camps, the number of members of vulnerable groups within assessed camps reached 22,717 members; of whom the orphans formed the largest percentage, 45% (10,303 orphans), while there were 4,172 displaced persons with disabilities.

SECTION 04: DIFFICULTIES FACED BY THE CAMPS’ RESIDENTS LAST WINTER

The study results showed that problems related to the adverse weather conditions occurred in 35% (112 camps) of assessed camps last winter killing 3 IDPs, including two children, while lack of fuel formed 22% of difficulties suffered by IDPs, and fires occurred within 44 camps burning 12 IDPs to death.

SECTION 05: WASH

The study demonstrated that the average daily water for drinking and use was less than 15 liters per person in 10% (33 camps) of assessed camps. Moreover, 42% of camps received water for drinking and use through the water networks, while 58% of camps received water through tankers, and 47% of camps had no water networks. Additionally, 71% of camps had no public bathrooms for personal hygiene purposes, whereas private (family) toilets formed 84% (35,289 toilets) of toilets used in assessed camps, and public toilets formed 16% (6,671 toilets) of used toilets. Further, 59% of assessed camps suffered from a shortage of garbage containers.

SECTION 06: FOOD SECURITY

The study showed that the periodic distribution of food baskets covered 75% of the needs of IDPs within the camps, whereas 25% of IDPs did not receive food baskets periodically. The top priority in the food security sector was the provision of nutritional programs for lactating women and young children.

SECTION 07: HEALTH

The study showed that only 7% (22 camps) of assessed camps included medical points, while 93% (298 camps) had no medical points. Access to medical points was difficult for 16% (49 camps) of camps without medical points and average for 41% (121 camps).

SECTION 08: WINTERIZATION NEEDS WITHIN THE CAMPS

The study demonstrated that heaters were not distributed to IDPs within 94% (301 camps) of assessed camps last winter, fuel was not distributed to IDPs within 61% (195 camps), IDPs within 77% (245 camps) of the camps did not receive mattresses or blankets, and winter clothes were not provided within 82% (261 camps). The study results illustrated a decline in the distribution of winterization needs over two consecutive years.