Northeast Syria Movement Monitoring Initiative: Population Overview Ar-Raqqa and Eastern Aleppo Governorates (December 2018)

KEY FINDINGS

Since the outbreak of conflict in 2011, the population of the predominantly rural region of northeast Syria has changed following displacements across the country. This factsheet provides an overview of spontaneous returnees (SR), residents and IDP populations, as well as shelter settings and priority needs of displaced populations in 637 assessed communities in accessible areas of Ar-Raqqa and eastern Aleppo governorates.

• As of December 2018, an estimated 1,139,000 people were reported to be living in the assessed locations in Ar-Raqqa and eastern Aleppo governorates.1 Specifically, 946,000 spontaneous returnees (SRs) were reported by Key Informants (KIs) to be living in 617 assessed communities and an estimated 197,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were reported by KIs in 635 assessed communities.

• In addition to the 946,000 SRs, 2% of the total population had reportedly not been displaced during the conflict, which brings the total number of residents who are not IDPs to 972,000. SRs had reportedly been displaced for an average of 12 months before returning to their original communities, with 520,000 SRs reportedly returning to their former homes.2,3 More than two thirds (70%) of SRs had returned to their community of origin before 2018, with 30% having returned after 1 January 2018, following an overall decrease in conflict in the assessed governorates.

• KIs reported that 56,000 IDPs (64%) had been living in their current location for more than 1 year and 23,000 (27%) had been living in their current location for between 6 months and 1 year.5

• The reported proportion of IDPs is highest in assessed communities along the Euphrates river and the road between Ar-Raqqa city and Tell Abiad, as well as in western Menbij sub-district