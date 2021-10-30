Northeast Syria Market Monitoring Exercise, Snapshot: 6th-13th September 2021

INTRODUCTION

Snapshot: 6th-13th September 2021 To inform humanitarian cash programming,

REACH - in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS) Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) - conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria. The exercise assesses the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cell phone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month. For further information about our methodology, please see Appendix 2.

The accompanying data is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community. See the REACH Resource Centre for the September 2021 dataset.

Coverage and data collection dates

In September 2021, REACH and partners covered:

4 governorates

11 districts

30 subdistricts

68 communities

1,684 individual shops

In light of the fluctuation of the Syrian Pound (SYP)’s value and resulting market disruption, prices should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (6th-13th September 2021).

Partners

Data collection for this month was supported by REACH and the following partners