Northeast Syria Market Monitoring Exercise, Snapshot: 4 - 11 January 2021

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS) Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data collection took place between 4-11 January 2021 and was conducted by REACH, CARE, Global Communities, Danish Church Aid, Mercy Corps, People In Need, and Solidarités International.

The accompanying data is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community. See REACH Resource Centre for the January 2021 data.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Coverage and data collection dates In January 2021, REACH and partners covered 26 subdistricts in northeast Syria (NES) for the Market Monitoring exercise, including 1,667 individual shops. Please note that prices should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (4-11 January).

Highest northeast SMEB cost in SYP recorded

In January, the value of the regional SMEB reached 270,105 Syrian pounds (SYP), a 6% increase compared to December and 38% increase since July 2020, setting the highest ever recorded price in the Market Monitoring exercise in NES. The SMEB in United States Dollars (USD) increased from 92 to 95 USD in January, corresponding with the depreciation of the SYP against the USD (see next paragraph).

Slight depreciation of the SYP against the USD

Between December and January, the informal USD/SYP regional median exchange rate increased by 5%, reaching a regional median of 2,860 USD/SYP. The highest exchange rate was recorded at 2,920 SYP for 1 USD in Hazimeh, Tishrine and Karama in Ar-Raqqa governorate.

Prices increased for manually refined fuels; high quality fuels remained unavailable

Regional median prices for all manually refined fuels increased significantly in NES in January. The price of manually refined kerosene, primarily used for cooking and heating, remained stable since December, likely due to its continuous availability (only 9% of surveyed vendors reported manually refined kerosene to be unavailable in January). Prices for manually refined transport fuels also increased between December and January, with manually refined petrol increasing by 17% and manually refined diesel increasing by 29%. According to REACH field teams, in addition to the impacts of SYP depreciation, these price increases likely resulted from increased demand.

As in previous months, high quality transport fuels were reportedly widely unavailable in assessed markets due to increased demand and fuel smuggling between NES and Government of Syria-held areas, as well as northwest Syria.

Eighty-seven percent (87%) of fuel vendors reported that high quality diesel was not available in their market while 77% reported the same regarding high quality petrol. The price of high-quality petrol also increased by 3% in January.