Northeast Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 2-11 November, 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS)

Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data collection took place between 2-11 November 2020 and was conducted by ACTED, CARE NES, Danish Church Aid, Global Communities, Mercy Corps, People In Need, REACH, and Solidarités International.

The accompanying data is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community. See REACH Resource Centre for the November 2020 data.