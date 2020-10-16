Northeast Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 7-14 September, 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS)

Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data collection took place between 7-14 September 2020 and was conducted by CARE, Concern, Danish Church Aid, Global Communities, Ihsan, Mercy Corps, People In Need, and REACH.

The accompanying data is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community. See REACH Resource Centre for the September 2020 data.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Coverage and data collection dates; monitoring of winterisation items began

In September 2020, REACH and partners covered 30 subdistricts in northeast Syria (NES) for the Market Monitoring Exercise, including 1,389 individual shops. REACH and partners also started to monitor various winterisation items in anticipation of the upcoming winter season. Missing lines in all graphs indicate lack of data for the months of October and November 2019. Please note that prices should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (7-14 September).

Third highest northeast SMEB cost in SYP recorded

In September, across comparable communities with consistent coverage since August (see Methodology), the value of the regional SMEB reached 195,669 SYP. The SMEB in SYP increased slightly by 2% since August and the value was still the third highest price recorded by the Market Monitoring Exercise in NES. The SMEB in United States Dollars (USD) increased from 86 to 92 USD in September alongside a slight appreciation of the SYP against the USD (see next paragraph).

Slight appreciation of the SYP against the USD

During data collection in September, the informal USD/ SYP exchange rate slightly decreased across the region, compared with the exchange rates recorded in August. Despite a small 3% decrease since last month, the informal exchange rate remained at a very high level with a recorded regional median of 2,135 USD/SYP. The highest exchange rate was recorded at 2,400 SYP for 1 USD in Sawa community in Deir-ez-Zor governorate.

High quality fuels unavailable or at increasing prices

In September, high quality fuels were reportedly widely unavailable or at increasing prices. The price of high quality petrol increased drastically by 91% since August, reaching a median of 1,335 SYP, and was reported unavailable by 51% of surveyed fuel and gas vendors. This significant price increase could be attributed partially to its low production level in the Governmnet of Syria (GoS)-controlled area that resulted in limited supplies for exporting into NES, according to REACH field teams. Meanwhile, high quality diesel was reportedly widely unavailable with 60% of surveyed fuel and gas vendors reporting it as unavailable in their market. High quality fuels are reportedly no longer imported from GoS areas but from Iraq into NES, which could potentially explain the unavailability due to the added complexity of importing fuel across international borders. This scarcity of quality products may further affect prices of commodities in the future, especially of imported items.