Northeast Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 11-21 May 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS)

Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 11-21 May 2020) by CHF, Concern, DCA, HRD, Samaritan’s Purse, REACH,

IRC, Mercy Corps, NPA, DAN, KRD, and People In Need.

The accompanying data from the month of May is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Coverage and data collection dates

This month, REACH and partners covered 28 subdistricts in northeast Syria for the Market Monitoring Exercise, including approximately 1,198 individual shops. Dotted lines in the graphs indicate lack of data for the months of October and November 2019.

In light of the rapid depreciation of the Syrian Pound (SYP) and resulting market disruption, prices should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (11-21 May). Data collection dates in May were extended for the month of Ramadan.

Highest SMEB cost recorded under northeast Market Monitoring Exercise

In May 2020, the value of the regional SMEB reached 148,705 SYP / 92 United States Dollars (USD), increasing by 20% since April and setting the highest price recorded by the Market Monitoring Exercise in NES. While the SMEB continued to rise in SYP, in USD the SMEB value decreased from 99 to 92 USD in May due to the further depreciation of the SYP against the USD (see below).

Continued sharp depreciation of the SYP against the USD

During data collection in NES in May 2020, the informal SYP/USD exchange rate continued to sharply increase across the region. The total median regional informal exchange rate was recorded at 1,675 SYP/USD, a 35% increase since last month.

The highest exchange rate was recorded at 1,845 SYP for 1 USD in Al-Hasakeh city. The continued financial crisis in Lebanon, international economic sanctions on Syria, COVID-19, decline in remittances into Syria, and internal disputes between actors in Syria are reported as the main causes for the sharp depreciation of the SYP informal exchange rate.

High quality fuels widely unavailable

This month, transport fuel prices in NES were recorded at a median of 259 SYP per litre. Moreover, high quality petrol and diesel were reportedly widely unavailable across NES during data collection. High quality petrol and diesel were reportedly unavailable by 54% and 67% of surveyed fuel vendors, respectively, which may further affect prices in the future.