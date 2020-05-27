Northeast Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 6-13 April 2020

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH in partnership with the northeast (NES) and northwest (NWS)

Syria Cash Working Group (CWG) conducts monthly Market Monitoring Exercises in northern Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 6-13 April 2020) by REACH, Concern, Mercy Corps, PIN, and DCA.

The accompanying data from the month of April is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Coverage and data collection dates

This month, REACH and partners covered 28 sub-districts in northeast Syria for the Market Monitoring Exercise, including approximately 978 individual shops. Dotted lines in the graphs indicate lack of data for the months of October and November 2019. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and resulting market disruption, prices should be seen as representative only of the markets and dates where and when information was collected (6-13 April). See pages 10 and 11 for COVID19-related findings. Moreover, please note that border crossing status may have changed (as a result of COVID-19) since data collection.

Highest SMEB cost recorded under northeast Market Monitoring Exercise

In April 2020, the value of the regional SMEB reached 123,543 Syrian Pounds (SYP) / 100 United States Dollars (USD), increasing by 10% across comparable communities with consistent coverage since March (see Methodology) and setting the highest price in SYP recorded by the Market Monitoring Exercise in NES. When aggregating all assessed communities during April, the total median regional SMEB was recorded at 123,355 SYP / 99 USD. While the SMEB continued to rise in SYP, in USD the SMEB value decreased from 105 to 99 USD in April due to the further depreciation of the SYP against the USD (see below).

Continued sharp depreciation of the SYP against the USD

During data collection in April, the informal SYP/USD exchange rate continued to sharply increase across the region.

The total median regional informal exchange rate was recorded at 1,240 SYP/USD, a 15% increase since last month. The financial crisis in Lebanon, international economic sanctions on Syria, and the coronavirus pandemic are reported as the main causes for the sharp depreciation of the SYP informal exchange rate.

Water and hygiene items increased

This month, the price of water trucking, used for both drinking water and hygiene purposes, increased by 29% since March.

Furthermore, the SMEB hygiene component increased by 12%. The price of soap, used for handwashing and considered a preventive measure against COVID-19 by WHO, increased by 14% since March. These price increases may reflect an increased demand for these items under the COVID-19 environment. According to REACH’s Impact of COVID-19 on Markets in northern Syria assessment (“COVID-19 Market Assessment”), 90% of hygiene vendors and 78% of pharmacists reported an increase in demand. Furthermore, recent Human Rights Watch findings showed that approximately half of the displaced population in NES in April did not have access to vital services such as water, sanitation, and shelter. Finally, this month, bottled drinking water was monitored for the first time as part of the Market Monitoring Exercise and its regional median was recorded at 200 SYP per litre.