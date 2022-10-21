Northeast Syria Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) 5 - 12 September 2022

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, the northeast of Syria (NES) Cash Working Group (CWG) conducts a monthly Joint Market Monitoring Initiative in northern Syria. The exercise assesses the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cell phone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see fg. 8-9; and 11) which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month. For further information, please see our methodology.