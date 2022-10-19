Northeast Syria: Integrated Market Monitoring Initiative (IMMI) Bulletin Quarter 3 (Winter Season), 2022 - Price Monitoring for Agriculture and Livestock Inputs

Introduction

Price of inputs is an overarching indicator that provides key information for the implementation of the Food Security and Livelihood (FSL) activities. As an outcome of input supply and demand forces, input price monitoring give timely insight into many different drivers that influence the functioning and viability of a market, and this is relevant for food assistance and agro-based livelihood programming.

The scope of this initiative is based on qualitative and quantitative data collection that is used to monitor the price, availability, and affordability of agriculture inputs (crops and livestock) across the targeted geographical locations on a seasonal basis. Monitoring prices and trends of the cost value of selected crops and livestock inputs, provide evidence to inform the FSL Cluster, humanitarian partners/agency members in deciding on Cash Transfer Values for respective agricultural inputs/ kits distributions over time and space to support crop and livestock holders aimed at improved agriculture production, the same way the standard food basket and survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB) values inform cash transfer values for Food assistance programming.