Northeast Syria HSOS Zoom-in, IDPs in Host communities: Hasakeh, Ar-Raqqa, Aleppo, Deir-ez-Zor Governorates, May 2020

OVERVIEW

This situation overview seeks to provide information on the humanitarian situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in host communities, either in similar dwellings (solid buildings) as resident population or in temporary shelters (such as tents) outside of sites, settlements, and collective centres covered by the Sites and Settlements Working Group (SSWG).

Following the escalation of conflict in northeast Syria (NES) in October 2019, massive population displacements and increased humanitarian needs have been observed in the region. This crisis has also created significant challenges for humanitarian information management, thus hampering an effective response. The first phase of the humanitarian needs assessment effort has been focused on IDPs in camps, sites, settlements and collective centres. However, a major information gap remains regarding the humanitarian situation for IDPs in host communities across NES. REACH therefore conducted a separate analysis using data collected via the Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) assessment in NES in the month of May.

KEY FINDINGS

Findings from this analysis suggest a lack of targeted humanitarian assistance focused on IDPs in host communities. In 58% of assessed communities, IDPs had reportedly not been able to access humanitarian assistance in the month prior to data collection. Assistance provided was mostly food and nutrition (95%), whereas findings showed extensive needs for livelihoods support. Further, lack of income to meet basic needs increases the risk of households resorting to negative coping strategies such as sending children to work or early marriage. These two strategies were reported by Key Informants (KIs) in 52% and 31% of the assessed locations as a strategy used by some IDP households to cope with a lack of income.

Sector specific findings

Livelihoods: KIs in 305 assessed locations (39%) reported livelihoods as the top priority needs for IDP households. Daily waged labour was reported as a common source of livelihoods for IDPs in 91% of assessed locations, and low wages were reported in 74% of assessed locations as a common challenge for IDPs to access livelihoods.

Food security and nutrition: Food was selected as a top priority need for IDPs in 296 assessed locations (38%). Physical access to food markets was reportedly impeded by lack of transportation in 53% of assessed locations, while the main reported barrier to accessing sufficient food was unaffordability of items (reported in 74% of assessed locations).

Health: Healthcare was the third most selected priority need among the sectors (268 assessed locations, or 34%). The absence or non-functionality of any health facility within the community was reported in 22% of the assessed locations across NES.

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH): KIs in 49 assessed locations (12%) reported that less than 60% of the total population had access to sufficient water in the past month. It was reported in 37 assessed locations (9%) that IDPs did not have access to handwashing facilities.

Shelter & Non-food items (NFIs): KIs in 97% assessed locations reported solid finished house as one of the three most common shelter types for IDPs. Complete destruction of 1-40% of shelters was reported in 132 assessed locations (35%)

Protection: Two most commonly reported protection risks for IDPs in assessed locations were child labour and early marriage, as reported in 65% and 48% of the assessed locations, respectively.