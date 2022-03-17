Northeast Syria Flash Report: Deterioration of the Livestock Feed and Fodder Market, November 2021

New iMMAP Report Explores Northeast Syria’s Struggling Livestock Feed and Fodder Market

Funded by USAID, and in partnership with the North East Syria (NES) Food Security and Livelihoods Working Group, iMMAP published the Northeast Syria Flash Report: Deterioration of the Livestock Feed and Fodder Market.

The six-page report explores the overarching impact of a period marred by unprecedented water scarcity in NES, which took place in 2021. The report focused on two key areas: crop harvest losses and the affordability and availability of animal feed and fodder.

The flash report unearthed a number of findings, most notably:

75% in crop harvest losses recorded across 18 sub-districts.

Over 228,000 households were affected by the harvest setback.

Despite its prevalence, cows were deemed unaffordable by 80% of study respondents.

38% price drop recorded in the cost of live lambs.

200% spike in the price of a kg of barley recorded in the black market, compared to NES areas controlled by the Self-Administration in North and East Syria.

Furthermore, iMMAP and the NES Food Security and Livelihoods Working Group also made room for recommendations to help alleviate the substantial impact felt by stakeholders and households.