Northeast Syria: Area-Based Assessment of Deir-ez-Zor Governorate - October 2019

Introduction

The ongoing conflict in Syria has led to significant displacement from and within Deir-ez-Zor governorate. Since the last REACH Area Based Assessment (ABA) of Deir-ez-Zor governorate in May 2019, the displacement context has remained dynamic and significant access and security limitations have persisted. This assessment seeks to address gaps in knowledge of humanitarian needs in the governorate which were present at the time of this assessment. The assessment took place before the recent re-escalation of conflict that began on the 9th of October in northern border areas and, although the escalation in conflict impacted conditions significantly in Raqqa, Eastern Aleppo, and Hasakeh governorates, conditions in Deir-ez-Zor are not believed to have been impacted as significantly. These findings are therefore still considered relevant for October 2019.

REACH conducted this seventh round of the Deir-ez-Zor ABA in order to inform the humanitarian response in the governorate on the multi-sectoral needs of the conflict-affected populations which include non-displaced residents, spontaneous returnees (SRs), and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Key Findings

• Displacement: An increased number of SRs were reported in Deir-ez-Zor governorate since the last round of the ABA in May. The total host community and IDP population in the 181 communities and sites with population data was 1,047,660 individuals. IDP arrivals to the governorate increased slightly since the last round of the ABA and the total estimated number of IDPs in the assessed communities remains high at 90,730 individuals.

• Food Security & Livelihoods: Access to livelihoods continues to be the most critical priority need among communities in Deir-ez-Zor. KIs across the governorate reported that households most commonly earned income through growing crops, however barriers to production continue to be the high prices and limited availability of needed inputs. With increased instability in the region and the continued depreciation of the Syrian pound, households utilised negative coping strategies such as relying on remittances, buying items on credit, and skipping meals or reducing food portions.

• Protection: While KIs reported restrictions on movement, the most prevalent protection barrier across all areas was the high cost of available transportation. Child labour continues to be the most common child protection issue as it was reportedly common or very common in every assessed community. Similarly the practice of early marriage and involvement of children in armed activities continue to be an issue.

• Shelter: KIs across all communities with returnees estimated that the majority of returnees (87%) live in the properties they lived in prior to displacement. KIs also estimated that 23% of IDPs in assessed communities were living in unfinished or damaged houses or apartments. Informal tented settlements were only reported in three sub-districts in the North and East Lines. Shelter repairs remain a challenge due to the cost of shelter repair materials and of professional services.

• WASH: KIs in the Northwest and West Line reported the highest proportion of community members with sufficient access to drinking water while KIs in the Southeast reported the lowest proportion of community members with sufficient access. KIs reported that households primarily used the water network in the Northwest and Southwest, water trucking in the North and East Lines, and a mix of the two in the West Line. Additionally, there is reportedly no sanitation network in over half of assessed communities.

• Health: The most common type of health facility available across all areas were informal emergency care points. A large proportion of health facilities remain nonfunctional primarily due to building damage and a lack of appropriate staff and supplies, while the main barrier to receiving health care is reportedly the associated cost of the service.