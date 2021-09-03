Syria

North West Syria: Winterization (2021-2022)

2.2 M in need
People in need

Total appeal: 125.5 M USD
59.5 M USD: NFI & 66 M USD: Fuel

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND NEED ANALYSIS

  • After 10 years of conflict, over 2.8 M people are displaced and 1.7 M live in IDP sites in NWS.

  • Majority are self-settled sites lacking adequate shelter, infrastructure, site planning and basic services.

  • 80% of people living in IDP sites in NWS are women and children.

  • Ongoing conflict and displacement, severe economic decline, natural hazards like floods, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbate the needs of already vulnerable IDPs and host communities.

RESPONSE

  • SNFI aims to contribute to urgent life-saving winterization interventions.

  • Main winterization activities include fuel, stove and NFI kit distribution as well as cash assistance for winter NFIs.

  • Early planning and procurement are essential to ensure timely implementation during the coldest months.

  • SNFI Winterization Guidance Note

GAPS / CHALLENGES

  • Needs are much higher than those targeted and not all households will receive the full package of support in line with minimum standards.

  • Improving infrastructure is essential to avoid flooding that happens regularly during winter.

  • Cold/damp conditions is the most frequently reported issue with shelter (HNAP/SNFI).

  • 63% of IDPs living in IDP sites lack access to fuel (CCCM).

  • 480,000 people targeted with fuel assistance, but only 260,000 people with secured funding.

