North West Syria: Winterization (2021-2022)

2.2 M in need

People in need

Total appeal: 125.5 M USD

59.5 M USD: NFI & 66 M USD: Fuel

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND NEED ANALYSIS

Ongoing conflict and displacement, severe economic decline, natural hazards like floods, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbate the needs of already vulnerable IDPs and host communities.

80% of people living in IDP sites in NWS are women and children.

Majority are self-settled sites lacking adequate shelter, infrastructure, site planning and basic services.

After 10 years of conflict, over 2.8 M people are displaced and 1.7 M live in IDP sites in NWS.

RESPONSE

Early planning and procurement are essential to ensure timely implementation during the coldest months.

Main winterization activities include fuel, stove and NFI kit distribution as well as cash assistance for winter NFIs.

SNFI aims to contribute to urgent life-saving winterization interventions.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

Needs are much higher than those targeted and not all households will receive the full package of support in line with minimum standards.

Improving infrastructure is essential to avoid flooding that happens regularly during winter.

Cold/damp conditions is the most frequently reported issue with shelter (HNAP/SNFI).

63% of IDPs living in IDP sites lack access to fuel (CCCM).