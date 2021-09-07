Syria

North West Syria: Unmet Shelter Needs

Format
Infographic
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND NEED ANALYSIS

  • After 10 years of conflict, over 2.8 M people are displaced and 1.7 M live in IDP sites in NWS (CCCM).

  • 83% of IDPs are living in IDP sites with a critical level of population density (CCCM).

  • 57% of households (HH) across the total NWS population live in finished houses/apartments, 15% in tents and 12% in makeshift shelters (HNAP/SNFI).

  • 46% of HH have been unable to afford shelter repairs.

  • 35% of HH have faced natural disasters exacerbated by climate change (flooding, wind/dust storms, fire).

RESPONSE

  • 470,000 people received shelter assistance in the first half of 2021.

  • Main shelter activities include the provision of emergency shelter, shelter rehabilitation, transitional shelters, and infrastructure improvements.

  • Shelter Cluster advocates for a range of shelter options including life-saving solutions, longerterm transitional shelters, and integrated site planning and settlements approaches to address situations of protracted displacement. (See SNFI Dignified and Safer Living Conditions)

  • Shelter Cluster advocates for timely Winterization support.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

  • Most IDPs are facing protracted displacement.

  • Significant need for infrastructure support, especially in c.1,400 self-settled/unplanned sites.

  • 85% of HH report that their tent is more than one year old, leaving the tent prone to damage, leakage and weather conditions (HNAP/SNFI).

  • 54% of people report cold and damp shelter conditions, 38% report lack of heating, and 33% lack of space as the main shelter issues.

  • Adequate shelter response to new displacement will be challenging in the context of limited response capacity and already high needs.

Related Content