Syria
North West Syria: Unmet Shelter Needs
Attachments
SITUATION OVERVIEW AND NEED ANALYSIS
After 10 years of conflict, over 2.8 M people are displaced and 1.7 M live in IDP sites in NWS (CCCM).
83% of IDPs are living in IDP sites with a critical level of population density (CCCM).
57% of households (HH) across the total NWS population live in finished houses/apartments, 15% in tents and 12% in makeshift shelters (HNAP/SNFI).
46% of HH have been unable to afford shelter repairs.
35% of HH have faced natural disasters exacerbated by climate change (flooding, wind/dust storms, fire).
RESPONSE
470,000 people received shelter assistance in the first half of 2021.
Main shelter activities include the provision of emergency shelter, shelter rehabilitation, transitional shelters, and infrastructure improvements.
Shelter Cluster advocates for a range of shelter options including life-saving solutions, longerterm transitional shelters, and integrated site planning and settlements approaches to address situations of protracted displacement. (See SNFI Dignified and Safer Living Conditions)
Shelter Cluster advocates for timely Winterization support.
GAPS / CHALLENGES
Most IDPs are facing protracted displacement.
Significant need for infrastructure support, especially in c.1,400 self-settled/unplanned sites.
85% of HH report that their tent is more than one year old, leaving the tent prone to damage, leakage and weather conditions (HNAP/SNFI).
54% of people report cold and damp shelter conditions, 38% report lack of heating, and 33% lack of space as the main shelter issues.
Adequate shelter response to new displacement will be challenging in the context of limited response capacity and already high needs.