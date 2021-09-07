North West Syria: Unmet Shelter Needs

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND NEED ANALYSIS

After 10 years of conflict, over 2.8 M people are displaced and 1.7 M live in IDP sites in NWS (CCCM).

83% of IDPs are living in IDP sites with a critical level of population density (CCCM).

57% of households (HH) across the total NWS population live in finished houses/apartments, 15% in tents and 12% in makeshift shelters (HNAP/SNFI).

46% of HH have been unable to afford shelter repairs.