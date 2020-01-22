North West Syria - Turkey Hub Factsheet, December 2019

Shelter/NFI Situation

Displacements continued in North West Syria (NWS) in December: the CCCM Cluster recorded 367,026 IDP movements, including 73,297 displacements towards Dana subdistrict. This is the largest number of displacements recorded in 2019. Dropping temperatures have intensified the need for fuel. Unfortunately, it is increasingly challenging to get fuel for its unavailability and rising prices. The devaluation of the Syrian Pounds is also affecting the purchasing power of the affected population. The situation is particularly difficult for the IDPs living in substandard buildings, tents and makeshift shelters.

SNFI Response

In December, most of the SNFI Cluster members were extremely active having to respond to the ongoing emergency in addition to providing winter assistance for protracted IDPs. SNFI Cluster members assisted 455,755 people (96,555 with shelter and 359,220 with NFI assistance). This is a sharp increase in people reached with shelter and/or NFI assistance compared to November. On average, 178,000 people per month received shelter and/or NFI assistance in 2019, marking a 39% increase from the previous year. The objective of the Cluster was to reach the largest number of people in need of winterization before the end of December. By then, 464,322 people in need were assisted with winter assistance, almost double than in the previous winter. The Cluster coordination team worked with the Cash Working Group and SCHF on the third reserve allocation. USD 4.6 Million have been allocated to the SNFI Cluster:

USD 2 Million to replenish the contingency stock

- 6,000 NFI kits to reach 6,000 households

- 30,000 plastic sheeting to reach 15,000 households

USD 2.6 Million for NFI / Winterization (multipurpose cash)

- 100,000 people targeted (17,750 households)

Preparedness plan and Gaps

The SNFI Cluster has kept NFI stock to assist more than 187,000 people and tents/shelter kits for 110,000 people who might be affected by displacement or floods.The SNFI Cluster is advocating for additional funding to replace or upgrade damaged tents and to respond to the ongoing emergency. USD 15 Million is needed to assist the new IDPs with NFI and shelter assistance.