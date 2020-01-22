22 Jan 2020

North West Syria - Turkey Hub Factsheet, December 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.12 MB)5 pages

Shelter/NFI Situation

Displacements continued in North West Syria (NWS) in December: the CCCM Cluster recorded 367,026 IDP movements, including 73,297 displacements towards Dana subdistrict. This is the largest number of displacements recorded in 2019. Dropping temperatures have intensified the need for fuel. Unfortunately, it is increasingly challenging to get fuel for its unavailability and rising prices. The devaluation of the Syrian Pounds is also affecting the purchasing power of the affected population. The situation is particularly difficult for the IDPs living in substandard buildings, tents and makeshift shelters.

SNFI Response

In December, most of the SNFI Cluster members were extremely active having to respond to the ongoing emergency in addition to providing winter assistance for protracted IDPs. SNFI Cluster members assisted 455,755 people (96,555 with shelter and 359,220 with NFI assistance). This is a sharp increase in people reached with shelter and/or NFI assistance compared to November. On average, 178,000 people per month received shelter and/or NFI assistance in 2019, marking a 39% increase from the previous year. The objective of the Cluster was to reach the largest number of people in need of winterization before the end of December. By then, 464,322 people in need were assisted with winter assistance, almost double than in the previous winter. The Cluster coordination team worked with the Cash Working Group and SCHF on the third reserve allocation. USD 4.6 Million have been allocated to the SNFI Cluster:
USD 2 Million to replenish the contingency stock
- 6,000 NFI kits to reach 6,000 households
- 30,000 plastic sheeting to reach 15,000 households
USD 2.6 Million for NFI / Winterization (multipurpose cash)
- 100,000 people targeted (17,750 households)

Preparedness plan and Gaps

The SNFI Cluster has kept NFI stock to assist more than 187,000 people and tents/shelter kits for 110,000 people who might be affected by displacement or floods.The SNFI Cluster is advocating for additional funding to replace or upgrade damaged tents and to respond to the ongoing emergency. USD 15 Million is needed to assist the new IDPs with NFI and shelter assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.