North West Syria: Situation, Response and Gaps - January to June 2019

Nutrition cluster in North West Syria provides live saving curative and preventive nutrition interventions to the children under the age of five years, pregnant and lactating mothers. Nutrition sector implements its activities through its 22 partners; 95 percent of which are local Syrian NGOs. Nutrition cluster in North West Syria targets to reach 800,000 children under the age of 5 years and pregnant and lactating mothers, which comprises 28 percent of the total cluster targeted population in Syria.

Syria has been one of the largest emergencies globally. However, unlike other long term and protracted emergencies, nutrition concerns in Syria are multi-dimensional in its nature and of a wide spectrum impact. Nutrition survey (SMART survey, May 2019) has shown that at least one out of each three children currently living in North West Syria are stunted. According to survey results more than 130,000 children under the age of five years in Idlib and Rural Aleppo will likely not reach their full educational and intellectual potential because of stunting; half of these stunted children are also affected by displacements.

Nutrition Surveillance system is showing infant feeding practices to be extremely poor in most of North West Syria with about 20 percent of mothers feeding their children properly and this is not because just food insecurity. Sub-optimal infant feeding practices is one of the main causes behind increasing acute and chronic malnutrition in Syria. Despite the below -emergency rates of acute malnutrition, there are some areas with the highest prevalence of malnutrition named as “pockets of malnutrition. Displacement of population contributes to increased prevalence of malnutrition, which located in those “pockets” and overburdened communities in Northern Idlib and Northern Rural Aleppo.

Nutrition program data shows that Severe acute malnutrition admissions increased by 48% compared to last year, nevertheless, nutrition cluster has evidence that many severely malnourished children remain untreated at the community because of challenging access to health services, security situation and limited coverage of nutrition program due to funding limitations.

SMART survey 2019, confirmed the predictions of having at least 5,000 children under the age of five years could become severely malnourished by December 2019 if approporiate prevention measures including early case finding and referrals are not scaled up. Malnutrition admissions data shows that with the ongoing child vulnerabilities mentioned above, malnutrition burden could increase to 7,000 severely malnourished children by the end of 2019. Without approporiate treatment fifty percent of severe malnourished children will be at risk of death because of direct cause of malnutrition.

Maternal malnutrition remains a great concern to the nutrition cluster. The nutrition surveillance 2019 shows that malnutrition among mothers continue to increase. 12 percent of malnourished mothers are younger than 18; and 3 percent of the mothers are younger than 13 years. Overall and based on the available data, it is very clear that malnutrition among mothers spreads among young and child mothers, which could explain also increased prevalence of poor feeding and stunting.

Without appropriate interventions that focuses on integrated preventive nutrition-specific and sensitive interventions additional children would become stunted and more children futures will be lost.