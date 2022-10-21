North-West Syria: Situation Report (21 October 2022) [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

An 82 percent funding gap is putting the lives of 2.5 million people in north-west Syria at risk this winter.

The first cholera case in north-west Syria was confirmed on 19 September. See below for the latest updates.

On 17 September, at least six airstrikes were reported in Idleb, 10 km away from the road used by the 7th cross-line convoy. One man was injured.

On 27 September, an airstrike reportedly hit in the vicinity of five IDP camps in Idleb, near the Bab AlHawa border crossing, injuring a woman, child and seven men.

HNAP recorded 19,545 new internal displacements in north-west Syria in September – the highest record so far in 2022 - largely driven by the deteriorating economy.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Cholera cases confirmed in north-west Syria and RAATA

According to WHO, as of 18 October, 140 lab-confirmed cholera cases and one death have been recorded in north-west Syria. Reportedly, 37 confirmed cases and two deaths have been confirmed in RAATA. Since the identification of the first cholera case in north-west Syria, on 19 September in the Aleppo governorate, 11 rapid response teams have been activated. Five Cholera Treatment Units have been set up in Jarablus, Darkoush, Afrin, and Ad Dana with three more centers on standby and 20 planned.

There are currently enough cholera kits for 1,000 cases, and a shipment of kits to treat 3,500 additional cases should arrive this week, according to WHO. A third request was placed for enough kits to treat up to 10,000 more patients, with the support of the Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF).