North-West Syria: Situation Report (20 Jun 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Artillery shelling occurred on most days in May. There was an increase in airstrikes towards the end of the month. OHCHR said that a child was killed in an airstrike.

Five civilians were killed in shooting incidents in May, including a child, and at least seven more civilians were injured, including a woman and four children.

HNAP recorded 9,852 new displacements of people in May, primarily due to the deterioration of the economic situation. This is the highest since December 2021.

COVID-19 cases continued to decrease in May. 51 new cases and 10 associated deaths were recorded during the month, compared to more than 284 cases in April.