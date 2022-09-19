North-West Syria: Situation Report (19 Sep 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS
On 18 August, artillery shelling in Al Bab city hit a popular market, killing five children and 10 civilian men. Eight children, a woman and 33 civilian men were injured.
In total, at least 14 civilians (including six children) were killed due to shelling and more than 30 civilians including 10 children were injured in August, according to OHCHR.
Five unexploded ordnances and two shooting incidents resulted in the death of at least 11 civilians including three children in August.
According to HNAP, 13,260 people were newly internally displaced in August, almost double the amount in July and largely driven by the deteriorating economy.
Underweight is an emerging significant problem of public health in north-west Syria. The SMART survey finds less than 1 out of 10 children is fed an adequate diet for their age.
