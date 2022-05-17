North-West Syria: Situation Report (17 May 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Artillery shelling occurred daily and there was an increase in airstrikes at the end of April. OHCHR said at least four children were killed in shelling.

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs) killed at least three civilians and injured at least five more, including a woman, in April.

The Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP) recorded 6,375 new displacements of people in April, primarily due to the deterioration of the economic situation.

COVID-19 cases decreased significantly in April: 284 new cases and 14 associated deaths were recorded, compared to more than 5,000 cases in March.

Strong winds and floods resulted in the destruction of at least 200 tents and damage to more than 700 tents.

**TRENDS **

About 400 people live in Al-Faqia camp in north-west Idleb including children. 22 April 2022. (Photo Credit: OCHA/Mohanad Zayat)

Improving shelter for displaced people

Displaced communities continue to live in dismal conditions after more than a decade of conflict

Out of the 2.8 million people displaced across Idleb and northern Aleppo, 1.7 million people live in 1,414 camps. Over 1,200 of these camps are unplanned. They often lack camp management systems. Most sites need improvement to basic services such as education, health, clean water, sanitation, and decent work. Chronic overcrowding is an issue as 85 per cent of displaced people live in sites with a critical level of population density.

It is estimated that 800,000 people are living in tents, most of which lack adequate durability, fire-retardancy and structural intergrity to withstand harsh weather conditions. Earlier this year, more than 10,000 tents were destroyed as a result of weather-related incidents, including snowstorms, strong winds and floods, and more than 200 fires were reported in displace sites resulting in deaths and injuries. Living conditions in tents raise significant protection risks especially for women and girls. The OCHA Community Voices Bulletin outlines women’s protection concerns with mental health implications due to limited privacy. While higher quality tents have been procured, they are still not suitable for long term use and need to be replaced after only a year.