North-West Syria: Situation Report (11 Aug 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

Frequent shelling continued in June and July, killing 14 civilians, including two women and five children, and injured 17 civilians, including 10 children, according to OHCHR.

On 15 June, a car bomb killed an aid worker who worked for a Syrian humanitarian NGO in Al Bab.

8,590 people and 7,842 people were newly internally displaced in June and July respectively, according to the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP).

New COVID-19 cases continued the decreasing trend in June and July. Nearly 11 per cent of the population received one dose and 6 per cent received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.