Syria

North-West Syria: Situation Report (11 Aug 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Frequent shelling continued in June and July, killing 14 civilians, including two women and five children, and injured 17 civilians, including 10 children, according to OHCHR.

  • On 15 June, a car bomb killed an aid worker who worked for a Syrian humanitarian NGO in Al Bab.

  • 8,590 people and 7,842 people were newly internally displaced in June and July respectively, according to the Humanitarian Needs Assessment Programme (HNAP).

  • New COVID-19 cases continued the decreasing trend in June and July. Nearly 11 per cent of the population received one dose and 6 per cent received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

  • OCHA Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya echoed call for renewal of cross-border response into Syria following her visit to Türkiye from 25 to 29 July

