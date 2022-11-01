North-West Syria: Situation Report (1 November 2022) [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

An 82 percent funding gap is putting the lives of 2.5 million people in north-west Syria at risk this winter.

The first cholera case in north-west Syria was confirmed on 19 September. See below for the latest updates.

On 17 September, at least six airstrikes were reported in Idleb, 10 km away from the road used by the 7th cross-line convoy. One man was injured.

On 27 September, an airstrike reportedly hit in the vicinity of five IDP camps in Idleb, near the Bab AlHawa border crossing, injuring a woman, child and seven men.

HNAP recorded 19,545 new internal displacements in north-west Syria in September – the highest record so far in 2022 - largely driven by the deteriorating economy.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

Cholera cases confirmed in north-west Syria and RAATA

According to WHO, as of 30 October, 216 lab-confirmed cholera cases and four deaths have been recorded in north-west Syria. Reportedly, 38 confirmed cases and two deaths have been confirmed in RAATA.

Since the identification of the first cholera case in north-west Syria, on 19 September in the Aleppo governorate, 11 rapid response teams have been activated. Six Cholera Treatment Units have been set up in Al Bab, A'zaz, Jarablus, Afrin, Daret Azza, and Darkosh, with nine more centers prepared and 10 planned.

So far, humanitarian partners have procured enough cholera kits for 4,500 cases, according to WHO. Another request was placed for enough kits to treat up to 10,000 more patients, with the support of the Syria Cross-border Humanitarian Fund (SCHF).

Urgent resource mobilization is needed to ramp up preparedness and ensure timely treatment, including the procurement of treatment kits and medical supplies, provision of support to labs and training to health workers and communities.