Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.7 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, bringing the total population to over 4.3 million. As reported by HNAP, 20,613 IDPs were displaced in September, two-thirds of whom have been displaced three or more times (65 percent). The top three sub-district of arrival were Maaret Tamsrin, Idleb and Atareb. Just over half of all persons recently displaced (10,643 IDPs) are reportedly living in tents, which usually indicates higher levels of vulnerability owing to poor and crowded living conditions. Moreover, 7% of recenty displaced IDPs are living in sub-standard bRueildsinpgos,nmsoest of which are unfinished buildings. Over half of the IDPs displaced in September are obliged to pay rent, while 9% are squatting.