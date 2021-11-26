North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (October 2021)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, bringing the total population to over 4.6 million.

25,957 IDPs were displaced in October. The rate of monthly displacements increased 28 percent compared to September.

A significiant amount of the IDPs displaced to camps (60%). Out of these, some staying in tents (36%), locally made harder material shelters (19%) or refugee housing units (39%). The other part of IDPs (40 %) displaced in September has arrived in non-camp locations