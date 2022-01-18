North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (November 2021)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in North-West Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.6 million.

14,455 IDPs were displaced in November, which is a decrease by 44 percent compared to October. The vast majority of IDPs have been displaced two times or more (95 percent).

Out of the people displaced in November, 45 percent were displaced into IDP sites. The other 55 percent of IDPs arrived in non-camp settings such as communities. The most common shelter type for IDPs displaced into camps in November is tents, whereas IDPs arriving in communities are mainly staying in finished houses or apartments.