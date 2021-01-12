North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (November 2020)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.7 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.3 million.

As of November, around 46% of all IDPs are reportedly living in adequate housing according to HNAP’s most recent population assessment. However, around 36% are living in emergency shelter, predominantly tents, while 6% are living in substandard buildings, most of which are unfinished buildings. Others are residing in non-residential buildings or transitional shelters suchs as containers and conrete block shelters.

21,727 IDPs were displaced in November, the majority of whom have been displaced three or more times (78%). The top three sub-district of arrival were Bulbul, Maaret Tamsrin, and Atareb. The new IDPs mainly cited livelihoods as their top priority need.