North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (May 2021)

Response

SNFI Cluster members continue to actively respond to the needs of the newly displaced population as well as protracted IDPs north-west Syria. In May, close to 60,000 individuals received NFI assistance in the form of NFI kits, kitchen sets or in form of multi-purpose cash transfers. Of those reached with NFI assistance in May 2021, approximately 52 percent were female, and 48 percent were male. Shelter needs over 14,000 people were responded to in May 2021, including the provision of emergency shelter, shelter rehabilitation and transitional shelters. Around 2,500 individuals were reached with infrastructure improvements in IDP sites such as roads gravelling and drainage systems. Of those reached with shelter assistance in May 2021, approximately 52 percent were female, and 48 percent were male.