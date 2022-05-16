North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (March 2022)

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in North-West Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.6 million.

The monthly displacement rate continues to be relatively low as of March 2022. According to HNAP, 7,982 IDPs were displaced in March. The vast majority of the March IDPs have been displaced two times or more (98 percent). The primary driving force for displacement was the deterioration of the economic situation, followed by access to basic services and humanitarian assistance in the location of arrival.

Out of the people displaced in March, 55 percent were displaced into IDP sites, primarily in Maaret Tamsrin, Dana and Suran sub-districts. The other 45 percent of March IDPs arrived in communities, mainly located in Kafr Takharim, Idleb and Jandairis sub-districts.

Response

S/NFI Cluster members continue to actively respond to the needs of the newly displaced persons, as well as protracted IDPs in North-West Syria.

In March, close to 150,000 individuals received NFI assistance. The majority of the NFI assistance was related to the ongoing winter response, including distribution of fuel,

NFI kits, blankets, as well as cash for winter. Of those reached with NFI assistance in March 2022, approximately 52 percent were female, and 48 percent were male.

Out of the households reached with NFI assistance, 13 percent were female-headed.

Shelter needs over 130,000 people were responded to in March 2022, including the provision of emergency shelter, rehabilitation of infrastructure and shelter rehabilitation and transitional shelters. Of those reached with shelter assistance in March 2022, approximately 52 percent were female, and 48 percent were male. Out of the households reached with shelter assistance, 7 percent were female-headed.