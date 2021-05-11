North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (March 2021)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.7 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, bringing the total population to over 4.4 million.

14,428 IDPs were displaced in March, which is a decrease from the previous months and the lowest number reported by HNAP in the past 12 months. A significant 91% of the newly displaced have been displaced three or more times.

Around 64% of the IDPs displaced in March arrived in camp locations. Out of these, the vast majority are staying in tents (76%), makeshift shelters (14%) or refugee housing units (10%). As for the IDPs that were displaced into non-camp settings, some 78% are staying in finished apartments or houses, however, a considerable 8% have had to seek shelter in tents and another 8% in public buildings.

Response

SNFI Cluster members continue to actively respond to the needs of the newly displaced population as well as protracted IDPs north-west Syria.

In March, more than 278,000 individuals received NFI assistance in the form of NFI kits, kitchen sets, mattresses, jerry cans, carpets, solar lamps, tarpaulin and blankets, as well as seasonal assistance, or in form of multi-purpose cash transfers. Of those reached with NFI assistance in March 2021, approximately 54 percent were female, and 46 percent were male.

Shelter needs of close to 52,000 people were responded to in March 2021, including the provision of emergency shelter, shelter rehabilitation and transitional shelters.

Around 61,000 individuals were reached with infrastructure improvements in IDP sites such as roads gravelling and drainage systems. Of those reached with shelter assistance in March 2021, approximately 54 percent were female, and 46 percent were male.