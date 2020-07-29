North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (June 2020)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Over 2.6 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, including 960,000 people who were newly displaced since December as a consequence of the latest escalation in conflict.

According to HNAP, almost half of the IDP population are now living in adequate housing. However, shelter options remain limited with 45% of IDPs using emergency shelter, predominantly tents; 5% are living in sub-standard buildings, most of which are unfinished buildings; and 1% of IDPs have found public buildings, like schools, to be the only shelter option, thereby disrupting the provision of public services.