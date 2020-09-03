North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (July 2020)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.7 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, with more than 26,000 IDPs newly displaced in July 2020.

According to HNAP’s Mobility and Needs Monitoring Factsheet, over half of the IDP population in north-west Syria are now living in adequate housing and 36% of IDPs are living in emergency shelter, predominantly tents. Housing options for IDPs remain limited, with 7% living in sub-standard buildings, most of which are unfinished buildings; and 1% of IDPs have found public buildings, like schools, to be the only shelter option, thereby disrupting the provision of public services.