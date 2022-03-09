North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (January 2022)

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in North-West Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.6 million.

According to HNAP, 7,130 IDPs were displaced in January. The vast majority of the January IDPs have been displaced two times or more (97 percent). The primary driving force for displacement in January was the deterioration of the economic situation, followed by socio-cultural ties and access to basic services in the location of arrival.

Out of the people displaced in January, 64 percent were displaced into IDP sites, primarily in Dana sub-district. The other 36 percent of January IDPs arrived in communities, mainly located in Idleb sub-district.