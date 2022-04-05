North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (February 2022)

Displacement updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in North-West Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.6 million.

According to HNAP, 9,484 IDPs were displaced in February. The vast majority of the January IDPs have been displaced two times or more (92 percent). The primary driving force for displacement in February was the deterioration of the economic situation, followed by access to basic services and humanitarian services in the location of arrival.

Out of the people displaced in February, 60 percent were displaced into IDP sites, primarily in Maaret Tamsrin, Qourqeena and A’rima sub-districts. The other 40 percent of February IDPs arrived in communities, mainly located in Salqin, Idleb and Qourqeena sub-districts.