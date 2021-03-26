North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (February 2021)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.7 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, bringing the total population to over 4.3 million.

15,341 IDPs were displaced in February, which is a decrease from the previous months and the lowest number reported by HNAP in the past 12 months. The majority of the newly displaced have been displaced three or more times (86%). The top three sub-district of arrival were Bulbul, Maaret Tamsrin and Dana.

Around 45% of the IDPs displaced in February arrived in camp locations. Out of these, the vast majority are staying in tents (79%) or makeshift shelters (16%). As for the IDPs that were displaced into non-camp settings, some 82% are staying in finished apartments or houses, however, a significant 11% have found shelter in unfinished buildings.