North-West Syria – Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (December 2020)

Displacement Updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.7 million IDPs are living in north-west Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.3 million.

24,143 IDPs were displaced in December, the majority of whom have been displaced three or more times (81%). The top three sub-district of arrival were Maaret Tamsrin,

Bulbul, and Jarablus. The new IDPs mainly cited livelihoods as their top priority need.

Only 35% of the IDPs displaced in December are reportedly living in adequate housing, which is less than in the previous months, indicating higher levels of vulnerability and harsher living conditions. Around 55% are living in emergency shelter, predominantly tents, while 5% are living in sub-standard buildings, most of which are unfinished buildings. Another 5% have resorted to transitional shelters, mainly containers.

Response

SNFI Cluster members continue to actively respond to the needs of the newly displaced population as well as protracted IDPs north-west Syria.

In December, more than 582,000 individuals received NFI assistance in the form of NFI kits, kitchen sets, mattresses, jerry cans, carpets, solar lamps, tarpaulin and blankets.

Shelter needs of almost 135,000 people were addressed during December. Of this support, 46% was related the provision of emergency shelter, 45% to the rehabilitation of infrastructure in IDP sites and 12% to shelter rehabilitation and transitional shelters.

The Cluster is active in the coordination of the winterization response to ensure that plans are implemented in an efficient and timely manner to target close to 1.5 million people. From October to December, Cluster member reached over 889,000 individuals with winterization assistance. The main activities included fuel distribution, and cash and voucher assistance for winter NFIs.