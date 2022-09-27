North-West Syria - Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (August 2022)

Displacement updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in North-West Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.6 million.

According to HNAP, 13,260 individuals were displaced in August, which is the highest rate recorded since November 2021. In August, the displacement rate across the area increased by 69 percent.

The majority of August IDPs 56 percent were displaced to camp settings, with 30 percent arriving to Idleb’s Dana sub-district. Meanwhile, 44 percent arrived to residential areas, primarily in Maaret Tamsrin sub-district (13 percent).

The primary driving force for displacement was the deterioration of the economic and security situation, followed by access to humanitarian assitsance in the location of arrival.

Response

S/NFI Cluster members continue to actively respond to the needs of the newly displaced persons, as well as protracted IDPs in North-West Syria.

In August 2022, more than 9,000 individuals received NFI assistance, in the form of NFI kits, kitchen sets, winter clothing kits, blankets and carpets. Shelter needs of close 29,000 people were responded to in August, including infrastructure improvements in IDP sites, the provision of emergency shelter, installation of dignified shelter, and rehabilitation of damaged or unfinished shelters.

Of those reached with NFI assistance in August, approximately 52 percent were female and 48 percent were male. 11 percent were female-headed households. For the shelter assistance, 51 percent of the individuals reached were male and 49 percent female. 4 percent of households were female-headed.