North-West Syria - Shelter & NFI Emergency Overview (April 2022)

Displacement updates in North-West Syria

Some 2.8 million IDPs are living in North-West Syria, bringing the total population close to 4.6 million.

The monthly displacement rate continues to be relatively low as of April 2022. According to HNAP, 6,375 IDPs were displaced in April. The vast majority of the April IDPs have been displaced two times or more (98 percent). The primary driving force for displacement was the deterioration of the economic situation, followed by access to basic services and humanitarian assistance in the location of arrival.

Out of the people displaced in April, 43 percent were displaced into IDP sites, primarily in Maaret Tamsrin, Atareb and Dana sub-districts. The other 57 percent of April IDPs arrived in communities, mainly located in Afrin, Maaret Tamsrin and Jisr-Ash-Shugur sub-districts.