North West Syria Rapid Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 21 October 2019

CONTEXT & METHODOLOGY

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH conducted a Rapid Market Monitoring (RMM) of 12 major markets in northwest Syria, in response to possible indirect effects from the humanitarian situation in the northeast.

The 12 markets were selected based on recommendations by REACH Team Leaders, who prioritised markets witnessing significant price increases, as well as markets reportedly supplying key commodities to a large number of communities. This RMM assessed the availability and prices of the 18 items that comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

The commodities are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households. Items include fresh food and bulk food, non-food items (NFIs), water, fuel, and cell phone data. Whereas three price-points per item are usually collected for the monthly Market Monitoring exercise (MM), for this RMM only one (minimum) price-point per item per market was collected.

The data for this RMM exercise was collected by REACH on 21 October 2019. Data collection was conducted both remotely and directly through market vendor key informants (KIs) in markets which are usually covered by the monthly MM. One-month comparisons are made to the regular September Market Monitoring Exercise, which was conducted between 9-16 September. Findings should only be considered as indicative of the current prices in the assessed markets as reported by market vendor KIs.

The RMM dataset is available on the Humanitarian Data Exchange.