North West Syria Market Monitoring Exercise - Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group, Snapshot: 10-17 June 2019

INTRODUCTION

To inform humanitarian cash programming, REACH, in partnership with the Cash-Based Responses Technical Working Group (CBR-TWG), conducts monthly market monitoring exercises throughout Syria to assess the availability and prices of 36 basic commodities that are typically sold in markets and consumed by average Syrian households, including food and non-food items, water, fuel, and cellphone data.

Of these, 18 items comprise the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB; see below), which represents the minimum, culturally adjusted items required to support a 6-person household for a month.

Data was collected this month (between 10-17 June) by ACTED, CARE Shafak, Concern, GOAL, IRC, Mercy Corps, People in Need, REACH, SARD, Solidarités International, STC Shafak, Violet, and Watan.

The accompanying dataset from the month of June is disseminated monthly and is distributed through partners across the humanitarian community.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Northwest: SMEB cost continued to decrease The SMEB cost decreased by approximately 8% from 66,348 SYP (116 USD) to 61,331 SYP (106 USD) in June 2019 in the northwest. The June SMEB cost is the lowest observed since January 2019. The decrease in SMEB costs this month was mainly driven by a decrease in food and non-food items’ prices (see page 2).

Northeast: SMEB cost decreased The SMEB cost decreased by approximately 2% to 68,687 SYP (119 USD) in June 2019 in the northeast.

The decrease in SMEB costs this month was mainly driven by a decrease in the prices of food and non-food items. Aside from April and May, the June SMEB cost is still the highest measured since August 2017 (see page 12).

North: The Syrian Pound continued to depreciate In June 2019, the US Dollar appreciated against the Syrian Pound by approximately 1% to 578 SYP. In addition, since March 2019, wholesalers reportedly preferred the use of USD instead of SYP to avoid losses due to the depreciating Syrian Pound.

Northwest: Bread price increased In June 2019, the price of bread increased by approximately 7% from 150 SYP to 160 SYP. This may be explained by the previous reports on massive fires destroying crops across both northeast and northwest Syria; it is expected that bread prices may increase in the upcoming months.

Northeast: REACH continued to collect market monitoring data inside camps in the northeast In June 2019, REACH continued to collect data in markets inside three camps in the northeast (Al-Houl,

Ein Eissa and Areeshah camps). Key findings confirmed the previous month observations, including the lack of non-food items, and high prices of bread in camps inside Al-Hasakah governorate (Al-Houl and Areeshah camps). By contrast, certain SMEB food items such as bulgur and lentils, as well as some non-food items, were sold at relatively lower prices in comparison to items sold in markets outside of camps.